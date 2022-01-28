Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Down 82.1% in January

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the December 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VONOY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.30. 130,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,837. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.9855 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

