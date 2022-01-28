Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) PT Lowered to $46.00 at B. Riley

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOR. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Shares of VOR opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,851,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 46.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 356,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth $2,098,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth $1,597,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 39.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 77,211 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.