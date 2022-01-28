VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Trading 7% Higher

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.65. 499,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 322,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSBGF)

Vsblty Groupe Technologies Corp. operates as a security and retail analytics technology company. Its software modules include VisionCaptor, a digital signage content management system; DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; and VSBLTY Vector, a facial detection software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

