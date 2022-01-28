Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.24% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,862,000 after acquiring an additional 181,390 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 957,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 75,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $202.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.19 million. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

