Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.04%.
WSBF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.21. 8,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,845. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $503.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 853.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
About Waterstone Financial
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.
