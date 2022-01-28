WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 33,786 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,786 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Aptose Biosciences worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 12.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,314 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 512,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 132,475 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 7.1% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 45.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,373,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 428,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, VP Rafael Bejar purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erich Platzer purchased 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 316,465 shares of company stock valued at $395,926. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APTO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $104.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

