WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 660 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MPC opened at $71.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.32 and a fifty-two week high of $75.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.15.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

