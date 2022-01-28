WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $293,000 in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 356,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 87.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 132.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 54,773 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IMTB opened at $49.37 on Friday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93.

