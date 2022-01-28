Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after buying an additional 434,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after buying an additional 242,377 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after buying an additional 205,867 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 119.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 183,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 145,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

