Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Endeavour Mining (EDVMF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS: EDVMF) in the last few weeks:

1/25/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$38.00.

1/11/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$41.00.

1/7/2022 – Endeavour Mining was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$46.00.

12/15/2021 – Endeavour Mining is now covered by analysts at Liberum Capital. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EDVMF opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. Endeavour Mining plc has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.