Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEICY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

WEICY stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. Weichai Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.