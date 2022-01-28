Weik Capital Management Cuts Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Weik Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.20.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $159.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.02 and a 200 day moving average of $175.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,450.60 and a beta of 0.93. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

