Weik Capital Management Has $1.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $59.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

