Weik Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 446,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $384.92 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.79. The company has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

