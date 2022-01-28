Weik Capital Management Sells 688 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Weik Capital Management reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock opened at $240.13 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.92 and its 200 day moving average is $253.77. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.