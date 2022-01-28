Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the December 31st total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERC. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. 539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,739. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $14.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.