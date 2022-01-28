Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 72.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Argus raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

