Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:WINC opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $26.51.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.
Several research firms have weighed in on WINC. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.