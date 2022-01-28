Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:WINC opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 341.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 186,932 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 7,720,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 77,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on WINC. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

