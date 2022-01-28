Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.09.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,140 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $425,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,311. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.14. Western Digital has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.