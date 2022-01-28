Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,324,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.