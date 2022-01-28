Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Down 7.8%

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s stock price dropped 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 10,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,227,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

