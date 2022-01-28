Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 0.8% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average is $127.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RSG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

