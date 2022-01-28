Wintrust Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,045 shares of company stock worth $4,691,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,717. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.91 and a 12-month high of $234.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.29.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

