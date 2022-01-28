Wintrust Investments LLC Raises Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 232.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,746 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BHP Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $447,539,000 after acquiring an additional 193,053 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $125,709,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BHP Group by 75.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after acquiring an additional 805,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,818,461 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,438,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.38) to GBX 2,300 ($31.03) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $620.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $64.50. 207,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731,026. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

