Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

EFG traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $96.89. 11,681,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average is $109.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

