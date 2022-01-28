Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.40. 2,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,998. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

