Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275,763 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.76. 413,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,807,967. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

