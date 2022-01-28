Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Lowered to GBX 5,300

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 5,450 ($73.53) to GBX 5,300 ($71.51) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($70.16) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($75.55) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($66.92) to GBX 6,000 ($80.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,178.45 ($69.87).

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,269 ($57.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,321.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,670.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The company has a market capitalization of £5.14 billion and a PE ratio of -10.39. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 3,600 ($48.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,595 ($75.49).

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($61.54), for a total transaction of £456,100 ($615,353.48).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

