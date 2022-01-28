Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,200 ($70.16) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($73.53) to GBX 5,300 ($71.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($75.55) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,178.45 ($69.87).

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 4,168 ($56.23) on Friday. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 3,600 ($48.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,595 ($75.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,321.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,670.45.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($61.54), for a total transaction of £456,100 ($615,353.48).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

