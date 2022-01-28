Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,475,768 shares during the period. Ferroglobe comprises about 0.9% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.32% of Ferroglobe worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of GSM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,220. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $898.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.71.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $429.21 million during the quarter.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.