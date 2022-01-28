Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Atlassian makes up 0.1% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 133.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 262.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 103,598 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.05.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $12.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.26. 91,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,915. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of -70.23, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.75.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

