Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 103.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $588,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Danaher stock traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.00. The company had a trading volume of 60,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.22 and its 200-day moving average is $308.28. The company has a market capitalization of $197.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

