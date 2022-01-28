Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Stock Price Down 4%

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 126,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 129,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Worksport in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $34.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Worksport had a negative net margin of 1,058.05% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Worksport Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Worksport stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Worksport at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada.

