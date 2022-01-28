World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Price Down 5% After Earnings Miss

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $207.94 and last traded at $208.96. 1,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 30,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.89.

The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,953 shares of company stock worth $3,687,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 142,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.70 and its 200 day moving average is $204.80.

World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

