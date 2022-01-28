WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Up 886.0% in January

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 886.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WXXWY stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 371,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,942. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
Further Reading: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.