Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XBC shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. boosted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

XBC traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$10.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.