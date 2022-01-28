Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Cowen

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.82.

Shares of XLNX opened at $173.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.05 and its 200-day moving average is $176.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Xilinx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,541 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

