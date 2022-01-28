XLMedia (LON:XLM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.63

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.63 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.54). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 38.25 ($0.52), with a volume of 438,343 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £100.31 million and a P/E ratio of 127.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.83.

XLMedia Company Profile (LON:XLM)

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

