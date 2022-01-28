XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xos Inc. is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc., formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on XOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOS opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. XOS has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $14.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.05.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that XOS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George N. Mattson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

XOS Company Profile

