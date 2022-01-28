Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yellow currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:YELL opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a market cap of $488.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 3.04. Yellow has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yellow will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Carty acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Yellow during the first quarter worth $508,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Yellow during the second quarter worth $354,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yellow by 3,374.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 59,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yellow by 218.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,464,000 after buying an additional 2,262,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yellow by 293.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 116,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

