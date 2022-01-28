Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.46 Million

Brokerages predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will report $182.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.27 million to $191.98 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $59.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $557.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.47 million to $569.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $809.29 million, with estimates ranging from $771.90 million to $852.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRH. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 165,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,193. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.78.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,038,000 after purchasing an additional 336,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,363,000 after purchasing an additional 361,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,617,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,447,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,480,000 after purchasing an additional 135,950 shares in the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.