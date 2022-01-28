Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

MNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of MNPR opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

