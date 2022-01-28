Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce $187.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.40 million. Paylocity posted sales of $146.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $817.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $817.48 million to $819.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $995.35 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,932 shares of company stock worth $40,243,519. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $662,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after buying an additional 355,916 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Paylocity by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 43.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $9.39 on Friday, hitting $192.38. The company had a trading volume of 240,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,862. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 121.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.57. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

