Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post $4.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.36 and the highest is $5.00. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 304.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $12.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $13.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $22.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.83 to $24.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $549,417,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXD stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.37. 2,037,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $119.07 and a 52 week high of $222.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.14.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

