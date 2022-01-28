Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE SITC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,460. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.01%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SITE Centers by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SITE Centers by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

