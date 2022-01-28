Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post sales of $17.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.56 billion and the lowest is $17.59 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $18.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $72.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.28 billion to $75.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $77.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.78 billion to $82.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.