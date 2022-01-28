Zacks: Analysts Expect AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AerSale’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AerSale will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AerSale.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

ASLE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,426. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AerSale by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 595,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AerSale by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AerSale by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AerSale by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 36,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,602,000.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AerSale (ASLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.