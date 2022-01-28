Zacks: Analysts Expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.30) and the highest is ($0.37). Arvinas posted earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. Arvinas’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARVN. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $82.91.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,617 shares of company stock worth $40,181,588 in the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 6.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Arvinas by 2,458.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Arvinas by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

