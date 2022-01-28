Zacks: Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.18). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($3.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($12.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.84) to ($11.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.51) to ($2.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.51. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,904,399. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,251,000 after acquiring an additional 518,251 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,537,000 after acquiring an additional 360,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after acquiring an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

