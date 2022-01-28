Zacks: Analysts Expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.86 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will post sales of $26.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.30 million and the lowest is $25.91 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $70.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.89 million to $71.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $121.39 million, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $129.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $197.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.48. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

